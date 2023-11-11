London police scuffle with far-right protesters as pro-Palestinian rally starts

The "National March for Palestine" is the latest in a series of rallies in the British capital to show support for the Palestinians and call for a ceasefire from Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Government ministers had called for Saturday's march to be cancelled because it falls on Armistice Day, which marks the end of World War One and commemorates those killed in military action.

Ben Jamal, one of the organisers from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), told Reuters up to a million people could join the rally. He said it would be peaceful, but acknowledged the "heightened situation today".

As they gathered at the start point, pro-Palestinian protesters could be heard shouting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free", a rallying cry which is viewed by many Jews as antisemitic and a call for Israel's eradication.

The scuffles between police and the far-right counter-protesters took place close to the Cenotaph war memorial earlier on Saturday, where some of the counter-protesters chanted: "We want our country back."

Bottles were later thrown at police by members of right-wing groups in a separate incident in Chinatown, about a mile north of the war memorial, police said.

Police have said almost 2,000 officers will be on duty to prevent disorder and an unprecedented 24-hour police guard at the Cenotaph has been in place since Thursday.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said on Friday that Saturday would be "challenging and tense".