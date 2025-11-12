Australia and Indonesia announce new security treaty

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto speaks as he stands next to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a press conference on board HMAS Canberra in Sydney, Australia, Nov 12, 2025. REUTERS

Australia and Indonesia have agreed on a new security treaty that commits the neighbours to consult each other if either country is threatened, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday in a joint press conference in Sydney with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto.

Albanese said the treaty was a major extension of previous security deals, the first signed 30 years ago, and also commits to regular security dialogue between leaders.

"If either or both countries' security is threatened, to consult and consider what measures may be taken either individually or jointly to deal with those threats," he said.

Indonesia and Australia recognised that acting together was the best way to secure peace and stability in the region, he added.

Prabowo said the treaty committed to close cooperation in defence and security fields.

"Our determination is to maintain the best of relationships in order to enhance and guarantee security for both of our countries," he said.