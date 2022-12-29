Key architect of Michigan governor kidnapping plot sentenced to over 19 years in prison

A right-wing militia member convicted in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced to over 19 years in prison in a US District Court a day after another ringleader had been sentenced to 16 years, prosecutors said.

The two sentences were the biggest handed so far in the foiled plot but fell short of the life sentences sought by prosecutors.

Barry Croft Jr, 47, a member of the far-right Three Percenters militia group, was convicted in August by a federal court jury in Grand Rapids, Michigan, of plotting to abduct the Democratic governor.