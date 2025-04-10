"We are helping to take back the Panama Canal from communist Chinese influence," Hegseth tells a press briefing in Panama City

Panama should secure canal with US not China, Hegseth says

US Defence Secretary Peter Hegseth said on Wednesday he sees the Panama Canal as key terrain that Panama should secure together with the United States and not with China, adding it was important to protect it from "malign" influence.

"We are helping to take back the Panama Canal from communist Chinese influence," Hegseth told a press briefing in Panama City. The Panamanian government has strongly rejected US allegations the key waterway is controlled by China.