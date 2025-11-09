Russian attacks leave 11 dead, multiple wounded, rolling blackouts across Ukraine

At least 11 people have been killed and several others injured after Russian forces launched fresh attacks on residential buildings and energy infrastructure across Ukraine.

According to Al Jazeera, Ukraine’s military has said hundreds of Russian drones and missiles, launched from the air, land, and sea, have targeted critical infrastructure, including gas and power sites, overnight.

The attacks have left parts of the country in darkness ahead of another harsh winter of war.

Ukraine’s Air force has reported detecting 503 air attacks, including 45 missiles and 458 drones.

Most missiles have gone through defences, with only nine shot down, while 406 drones have been intercepted, Al Jazeera said.

The strikes have hit several regions hard. In Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov has said three people were killed and six wounded after attacks on multiple districts, including residential buildings.

Two more people have died in Donetsk districts, and Oleksandr Prokudin, governor of Kherson, has reported another two killed and ten wounded after homes, vehicles, and multistorey buildings were hit.

Kyiv Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said an attack in the Vyshhorod district injured a woman and hit civilian areas and energy infrastructure.

In Dnipro, local authorities said three people died and 11 others, including children, were wounded after a Russian strike hit a building.

A “massive” strike in Poltava injured another person, causing rolling blackouts to compensate for damaged power lines, the Qatar-based broadcaster noted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has renewed calls for tougher EU sanctions on Russia and the freezing of its assets before winter.

“Russian strikes show that pressure must be stronger. Nuclear energy remains unsanctioned, Western microelectronics still flow to Russia’s military-industrial complex, and more pressure is needed on oil and gas trade,” he said, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed launching a “massive strike with high-precision long-range weapons from air, land and sea platforms”, including hypersonic ballistic missiles.

As per Al Jazeera, the ministry claims that Russian air defences have shot down two guided aerial bombs and 178 UAVs launched by Ukrainian forces, with another eight drones intercepted on Saturday morning.

Fierce house-to-house fighting also continues to rage in Pokrovsk, the city in Donetsk where tens of thousands of Russian troops have converged to push for control of more territory and to “liberate” buildings held for more than a year by Ukrainian soldiers, in intense close-range clashes.

Ukraine’s top general Oleksandr Syrskii said Kyiv’s troops were stepping up assaults on Russian forces around the eastern Ukrainian town of Dobropillia to ease pressure on Pokrovsk, Al Jazeera said.