US-owned ship hit by missile off Yemen as more tankers steer clear

Houthi militants struck a US-owned ship carrying steel products with a ballistic missile on Monday south of the port of Aden as the group vowed to keep up attacks after U.S. and British strikes on its sites in Yemen.

Attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis on ships since November have impacted companies and alarmed major powers in an escalation of Israel's more than three-month war with Hamas militants in Gaza.

In the latest Houthi attack on shipping the dry bulk carrier Gibraltar Eagle was struck with an anti-ship missile off Yemen's port of Aden, causing a fire in a hold but no injuries on board, operator Eagle Bulk Shipping said.

The ship, which is carrying steel products, was continuing on its way, it said.

The Houthis had previously said they would only target Israeli ships or those en route to Israel.

Container vessels have been pausing or diverting away from the Red Sea to take the longer route via the Cape of Good Hope in response.

Ship-tracking data on Monday showed at least 15 tankers altering course in response to the escalating conflict.