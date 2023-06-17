    বাংলা

    Ukraine advancing in the south: military chiefs

    "Every soldier, every new step we take, every metre of Ukrainian land freed from the enemy is of utmost importance," Zelensky said

    Reuters
    Published : 17 June 2023, 06:00 AM
    Updated : 17 June 2023, 06:00 AM

    Ukrainian forces are advancing in southern sectors of their counter-offensive against Russian occupation troops, Ukrainian military officials said on Friday.

    The latest report on the counter-offensive, as well as an account of "desperate resistance" by Russian troops in the east, was issued as President Volodymyr Zelensky said movement in the counter-offensive was "the most important thing".

    "Every soldier, every new step we take, every metre of Ukrainian land freed from the enemy is of utmost importance," Zelensky said in his nightly video message.

    Reuters could not verify the battlefield situation. Russia has not officially acknowledged Ukrainian advances in the early stages of a counteroffensive, and said it had inflicted heavy losses on Kyiv's forces in the previous 24 hours.

    Deputy Ukrainian Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app that troops were "engaged in active moves to advance in several directions at once.

    "Practically in all sectors where our units are attacking in the south, they have registered tactical successes," Maliar said. "They are gradually moving forward. At the moment, the advance is up to 2 km (1.3 miles) in each direction."

    In Ukraine's east, Maliar said Russia forces were trying to dislodge Ukrainian forces from established positions.

    Ukrainian forces around the devastated city of Bakhmut, captured by Russia last month, were trying to push Russian forces out from the outskirts of the town.

    Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who is in charge of Ukrainian ground forces, had earlier described the situation in the east as tense, with Russia bringing its best divisions into the Bakhmut sector with backup from artillery and aircraft.

    "We continue to conduct offensive actions in separate directions, occupying dominant heights, and strips of forest with the aim of forcing the enemy gradually out of the outskirts of Bakhmut. Realising this, the enemy units put up desperate resistance," Syrskyi said on Telegram.

    Bakhmut has seen some of the fiercest fighting since Russia's February 2022 invasion. The Ukrainian military said last week it had begun pushing back Russian forces near Bakhmut.

    Kyiv said on Thursday it had regained control of about 100 square km (38 square miles) of territory in just over a week of its counteroffensive.

    Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of Ukrainian troops in the southern Tavriia sector, said there had been 36 combat engagements and 578 attacks in the past 24 hours in the sector.

    "The enemy's losses in killed and wounded amounted to more than four companies," he wrote on Telegram. A company typically consists of 100–250 soldiers.

    Ukraine
    South
    advancing
    military chiefs
    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine June 8, 2023.
    Hundreds plucked from flooded homes in Ukraine
    Drone video showed areas where often only the roofs were visible above the flooding
    A satellite image shows Nova Kakhovka Dam in Kherson region, Ukraine May 28, 2023. Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters
    Ukraine dam supplying water to Crimea, nuclear plant breached
    Unverified videos on social media showed intense explosions around the dam and water surging through
    Ukrainian servicemen with portable anti-aircraft missiles wait at a position for Russian aircrafts, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, outside the town of Bakhmut, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine October 5, 2022. Reuters
    Russian missile attacks kill 3 in Odesa, 3 in Donetsk: Ukraine
    Two people were killed in the city of Kramatorsk and one in the industrial city of Kostiantynivka
    View of a military vehicle as Ukrainian forces destroy Russian positions in direction of Bakhmut, near Klischiivka, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a video released on June 4, 2023. 3rd Assault Brigade / Ukrainian Armed Forces Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
    Russia says it thwarts major attack in Ukraine
    It is unclear whether the attacks represent the start of Ukraine's long-heralded counteroffensive against Russia's invasion

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production