Ukraine advancing in the south: military chiefs

Ukrainian forces are advancing in southern sectors of their counter-offensive against Russian occupation troops, Ukrainian military officials said on Friday.

The latest report on the counter-offensive, as well as an account of "desperate resistance" by Russian troops in the east, was issued as President Volodymyr Zelensky said movement in the counter-offensive was "the most important thing".

"Every soldier, every new step we take, every metre of Ukrainian land freed from the enemy is of utmost importance," Zelensky said in his nightly video message.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield situation. Russia has not officially acknowledged Ukrainian advances in the early stages of a counteroffensive, and said it had inflicted heavy losses on Kyiv's forces in the previous 24 hours.

Deputy Ukrainian Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app that troops were "engaged in active moves to advance in several directions at once.