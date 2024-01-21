Ayodhya: Religious spectacle to mark Modi's opening of Ram temple

The temple has been built on a 1.08 hectares site inside a 28.33 hectares complex and only its first phase is ready. The second and final phase is expected to be completed in December 2025.

The project is estimated to cost $181 million and is entirely funded by donations from within the country.

India has witnessed an emotional outpouring among Hindus ahead of the consecration, with residential colonies and markets flying holy flags, organising special prayers and making plans to show the live telecast of Monday’s event on giant screens.

The inauguration has also sparked a political controversy with major opposition parties, including the main opposition Congress, declining invitations to attend saying it had been converted into a political, Modi event.

Muslim groups were not happy with the 2019 court verdict which gave the site to Hindus but said they would accept it “with humility”. Nearly five years on, they indicated they had moved on.

“The construction of the temple is going on as per the direction of the Supreme Court, so we welcome it. I don't think there's any feeling of ill-will in the Muslim community,” said Zufar Ahmad Faruqi, head of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation that is building a new mosque in Ayodhya about 25 km from the temple.