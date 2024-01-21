    বাংলা

    Ayodhya: Religious spectacle to mark Modi's opening of Ram temple

    The inauguration ceremony is also being seen as the virtual launch of the deeply religious strongman Modi’s re-election campaign for general elections due by May

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 02:43 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 02:43 PM

    A grand temple to Hindu god Lord Ram opens on Monday on a site in India millions believe is his birthplace, in a religious spectacle led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi months before he seeks a rare third term in elections.

    The construction of the temple is a 35-year-old, central promise of Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a contentious political issue that helped catapult the party to prominence and power.

    Hindu groups are portraying the inauguration ceremony in the northern city of Ayodhya as the peak of Hindu awakening after centuries of subjugation by Muslim and colonial powers.

    It is also being seen as the virtual launch of the deeply religious strongman Modi’s re-election campaign for general elections due by May.

    The temple site was bitterly contested for decades with both Hindus and Muslims laying claim to it and was a flashpoint for violence after a Hindu mob in 1992 destroyed a 16th century mosque which stood there.

    India's majority Hindus say the site is the birthplace of Lord Ram, and was holy to them long before Muslim Mughals razed a temple at the spot and built the Babri Masjid or mosque there in 1528.

    In 2019, the Supreme Court handed over the land to Hindus and ordered allotment of a separate plot to Muslims.

    On Monday, Modi will take part in the culmination of rituals to inaugurate the temple, for which thousands of members of BJP and its affiliates, religious leaders and devotees from across the country are expected to gather in Ayodhya.

    Some of India’s top business leaders, movie actors and sportspersons have also been invited for the consecration, organisers said.

    RELIGIOUS OUTPOURING, POLITICAL CONTROVERSY

    “The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration,” Modi said on X as he began 11 days of special rituals ahead of the inauguration.

    Calling it a “historic moment” when Lord Ram will take his place in his grand temple, Modi has urged Indians to light lamps in their homes and neighbourhood temples on Monday evening and once again celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights which usually falls in October-November.

    “The consecration of the temple feels more like the launching of the general election campaign rather than a religious ritual,” said Prithvi Datta Chandra Shobhi, a political commentator who teaches at Krea University in southern India.

    “The prime minister appears to inhabit the role of an emperor who is undertaking a major ritual sacrifice,” he said.

    The temple has been built on a 1.08 hectares site inside a 28.33 hectares complex and only its first phase is ready. The second and final phase is expected to be completed in December 2025.

    The project is estimated to cost $181 million and is entirely funded by donations from within the country.

    India has witnessed an emotional outpouring among Hindus ahead of the consecration, with residential colonies and markets flying holy flags, organising special prayers and making plans to show the live telecast of Monday’s event on giant screens.

    The inauguration has also sparked a political controversy with major opposition parties, including the main opposition Congress, declining invitations to attend saying it had been converted into a political, Modi event.

    Muslim groups were not happy with the 2019 court verdict which gave the site to Hindus but said they would accept it “with humility”. Nearly five years on, they indicated they had moved on.

    “The construction of the temple is going on as per the direction of the Supreme Court, so we welcome it. I don't think there's any feeling of ill-will in the Muslim community,” said Zufar Ahmad Faruqi, head of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation that is building a new mosque in Ayodhya about 25 km from the temple.

    RELATED STORIES
    Labourers stand on top of the illuminated grand temple of Lord Ram ahead of its opening in Ayodhya in India, January 19, 2024.
    Religious spectacle to mark opening of Ram temple by Modi
    Some of India’s top business leaders, movie actors and sportspersons have been invited for the consecration
    A man takes a selfie with a replica of the Ram Mandir outside the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) headquarters in Mumbai, India, Jan 16, 2024. REUTERS
    Indian devotees splurge on jets, gold idols as Hindu temple opens
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani are among the 8,000 or so attendees at Monday's inauguration event for the Ram Temple
    Workers stand in front of the under construction site of the Hindu Ram Temple in Ayodhya, India, Dec 29, 2023. REUTERS
    Workers bedeck Indian town amid preparations for temple opening
    Ayodhya has received a new airport and roads as Modi prepares to inaugurate the temple to Lord Ram, one of Hinduism's most revered deities
    A view of the city in Ayodhya, India, November 23, 2023.
    Some Muslims around major India temple fearful ahead of opening
    Officials say at least one-tenth of the Muslims living in the immediate vicinity of the newly built Ram Temple are still fearful of Hindus

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024