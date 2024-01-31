    বাংলা

    At least 15 killed after rebel attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan

    Militants, including suicide bombers, attacked Mach and Kolpur complexes in the southwestern province of Balochistan

    Reuters
    Published : 30 Jan 2024, 08:20 PM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2024, 08:20 PM

    A separatist militant attack in Pakistan's restive southwestern Balochistan region late on Monday left at least 15 people dead, including two civilians and four law enforcement agents, the Pakistani military said in a statement.

    Militants, including suicide bombers, attacked Mach and Kolpur complexes in the southwestern province of Balochistan, the Pakistan military's Inter Services Public Relations agency (ISPR) said. At least nine militants including three suicide bombers were killed, it said.

    "Security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilised who are carrying out ensuing operation," ISPR said.

    The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most prominent of several separatist groups in the southwestern province of Balochistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

    The group aims to achieve independence for mountainous and mineral-rich Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province by territory but the smallest in terms of population, which has seen a decades-long insurgency.

    Balochistan borders Afghanistan to the north, Iran to the west and has a long coastline on the Arabian Sea. It has Pakistan's largest natural gas field and is believed to hold many more undiscovered reserves. It is also rich in precious metals including gold, the production of which has grown over recent years.

    Balochistan is a key location in China's huge multi-billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), part of President Xi Jinping's massive Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023.
    Who is Imran Khan, former Pakistan PM jailed for 10 years?
    Opinion polls early last year said Khan was the South Asian nation's most popular leader
    Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan pauses as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023.
    Pakistan court jails ex-PM Khan for 10 years ahead of elections
    The jail term for leaking state secrets is the harshest sentence against him so far and just 10 days before a general election
    The logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan Jul 16, 2019.
    Pakistan central bank holds rates at 22%
    The decision was warranted due to ‘elevated’ inflation - which was 29.7% in December, says the governor
    Pakistan's caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Jilani shakes hands with Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan 29, 2024.
    Pakistan, Iran agree to expand security cooperation
    Foreign ministers of the countries hold talks in Islamabad days after their military tensions raised alarm about wider instability in the region

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps