At least 15 killed after rebel attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan

A separatist militant attack in Pakistan's restive southwestern Balochistan region late on Monday left at least 15 people dead, including two civilians and four law enforcement agents, the Pakistani military said in a statement.

Militants, including suicide bombers, attacked Mach and Kolpur complexes in the southwestern province of Balochistan, the Pakistan military's Inter Services Public Relations agency (ISPR) said. At least nine militants including three suicide bombers were killed, it said.