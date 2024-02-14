Protesting farmers clash with security forces 200km from New Delhi

Farmers say the government has failed to fulfil its 2021 promise of paying more for crops.

ANI visuals showed tight security arrangements in other areas bordering the national capital as well, with rows of barricades and cement blocks topped with wire meshing, and empty containers lying ready for use as physical barriers.

Images also showed security forces in anti-riot gear standing ready to be deployed.

A year-long protest in 2021 by farmers, a powerful voting bloc, had pushed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to repeal some farm laws and promise to find ways to ensure support prices for all farm produce.

The latest protests come with the country months away from a national election where Modi will seek a third term.