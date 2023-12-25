    বাংলা

    Indonesia nickel smelter furnace blast kills 13 workers, wounds 38

    The blast occurred when workers repaired the furnace and installed plates, killing eight Indonesian workers and five Chinese workers

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Dec 2023, 05:20 AM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2023, 05:20 AM

    Thirteen workers were killed and 38 were injured on Sunday in the explosion of a nickel smelter furnace owned by Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) on Sulawesi island, the owner of the industrial park where the smelter is located said.

    The blast occurred when workers repaired the furnace and installed plates at 5:30 am on Sunday (2130 GMT on Saturday), killing eight Indonesian workers and five Chinese workers, Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) said in a statement. The fire was extinguished at 09:10 am local time, it added.

    "Based on initial investigations, the explosion (was) possibly caused because there was still some explosion-inducing liquid at the bottom of the furnace. During the repairing process, an explosion occurred," an IMIP spokesperson said.

    The first explosion triggered several other explosions because there were many oxygen cylinders used for welding and cutting furnace components for the repair, the spokesperson added.

    IMIP is a nickel-focused industrial park owned by China's Tsingshan and its local partner Bintang Delapan Group, which produce stainless steel and carbon steel. ITSS is one of the tenants at the industrial park, IMIP said.

    IMIP will coordinate with related parties to investigate the incident and cover all treatment costs for victims, the company said.

    Nickel has become increasingly crucial for resource-rich Indonesia, the world's biggest nickel producer, with billions of dollars of global investment flowing in after the government banned exports of unprocessed ore in 2020.

    Southeast Asia's biggest economy is trying develop downstream nickel industries and lure big-ticket investment from manufacturers of electric vehicles and their batteries.

    However, several fatal accidents have occurred in Indonesia's nickel processing industry in recent years. President Joko Widodo is keen to develop the sector but has also called for improvements in safety and has pledged to enhance monitoring of environmental standards.

    RELATED STORIES
    Desi Permatasari, 32, wipes the face of her daughter Sheena Almaera Maryam, 5, who was prescribed contaminated cough syrup last year, as she treats her in their home in Bogor, West Java province, Indonesia, Oct 6, 2023.
    When children take toxic cough syrup, and live
    More contaminated syrups were found in new regions this month, and the WHO has said they could continue to be found for several years
    NGO worker run over by train in Dhaka’s Khilkhet dies
    NGO worker run over by train dies
    Nur-e-Alam Taimur was wearing a pair of headphones and talking on the phone while crossing the rail tracks
    US threatens sanctions, visa restrictions for labour rights violations
    US threatens sanctions for labour rights violations
    Secretary of State Blinken mentions the case of Bangladeshi worker Kalpona Akter in his speech
    Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomes the arrival of the United States President Joe Biden while visiting the mangroves nurseries and plantation site on the second day of the G20 Indonesia Summit events at the Ngurah Rai Forest Park, Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 16, 2022.
    US, Indonesia to discuss potential for deal on EV minerals
    The Biden administration is still concerned about environmental, social and governance standards in Indonesia and is examining how a deal might work

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury