    At least 50 injured after 'technical problem' on LATAM flight to Auckland, NZ Herald reports

    One patient is in a serious condition, and the remainder had suffered mild to moderate injuries

    Reuters
    Published : 11 March 2024, 09:39 AM
    Updated : 11 March 2024, 09:39 AM

    At least 50 people were hurt on Monday, mostly with minor injuries, after LATAM Airlines told the New Zealand Herald that a "technical problem" had caused a "strong movement" during a flight from Sydney to Auckland.

    LATAM Airlines flight LA800, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, landed at Auckland airport as scheduled on Monday afternoon, according to FlightAware. The flight normally stops in Auckland on its way to Santiago, Chile.

    A spokesman for the South American airline told the Herald there had been a "technical problem" on the flight that affected some crew and passengers, without providing further details.

    Hato Hone St John ambulance treated roughly 50 people at the airport, a spokesperson told Reuters. One patient is in a serious condition, and the remainder had suffered mild to moderate injuries, they added.

    The NZ Herald quoted a passenger who said she experienced a "quick little drop" during the flight.

    Boeing and LATAM did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters about the cause and nature of the incident.

