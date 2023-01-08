    বাংলা

    17 dead, 22 injured as truck rams into funeral procession in China

    The injured have been taken to hospital and an investigation is underway into the cause of the accident

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Jan 2023, 06:26 AM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2023, 06:26 AM

    At least 17 people have been killed and 22 others injured in a traffic accident in eastern China, reports Al Jazeera.

    State broadcaster CCTV said the “major road traffic accident” took place just before 1 am local time on Sunday in Nanchang County in the Jiangxi province.

    It cited authorities as saying that the injured had been taken to hospital and that an investigation was underway into the cause of the accident.

    Local news outlet Jimu, affiliated with the state-owned Hubei Daily Media Group, reported the accident occurred when a truck hit a funeral procession.

    People had been carrying out a roadside offering to the dead before heading to the crematorium Sunday morning, a local woman surnamed Deng told the outlet.

    They were hit by a truck, the report said, with most of the dead and injured being funeral attendees.

    Another local man, surnamed Gong, told the outlet his wife had been killed in the accident and that they had been attending the funeral.

    The truck had suddenly crashed into the back of the line, tearing through the group before finally reaching the hearse, he said.

    About an hour after news of the accident emerged, Nanchang County traffic police issued travel tips to drivers saying the area was experiencing “foggy weather”.

    “Driving visibility is poor, there is low visibility, which can easily cause traffic accidents,” it said.

    “Please pay attention to fog lights … slow down, drive carefully, keep a safe distance from the car in front, avoid pedestrians, do not change lanes and overtake,” it added.

    Road accidents are common in China due to a lack of strict safety controls.

    Last month, one person died during a highway pile-up in central China that involved hundreds of vehicles and was caused by low visibility in fog.

    And in September of last year, 27 passengers died after a bus transporting them to quarantine facilities in southwestern Guizhou province flipped over on a motorway.

