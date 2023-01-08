17 dead, 22 injured as truck rams into funeral procession in China

At least 17 people have been killed and 22 others injured in a traffic accident in eastern China, reports Al Jazeera.

State broadcaster CCTV said the “major road traffic accident” took place just before 1 am local time on Sunday in Nanchang County in the Jiangxi province.

It cited authorities as saying that the injured had been taken to hospital and that an investigation was underway into the cause of the accident.

Local news outlet Jimu, affiliated with the state-owned Hubei Daily Media Group, reported the accident occurred when a truck hit a funeral procession.