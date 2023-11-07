China, Australia to restart annual meetings as trade resumes

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on Tuesday, in what Albanese said was an annual leaders' meeting that would continue as relations between the trading partners stabilised.

Albanese is in China on the first visit by an Australian leader in seven years, after a diplomatic dispute had put a halt to once-annual meetings of leaders.

President Xi Jinping said on Monday stable ties between China and Australia served each other's interests and both should expand their cooperation, sending a clear signal that China was ready to move on from recent tensions.