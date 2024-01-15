North Korea says it tested solid-fuel hypersonic missile

North Korea on Sunday tested a new solid-fuel hypersonic missile with intermediate range, state news agency KCNA said on Monday, in a move that was condemned by the United States, South Korea and Japan.

The launch was aimed at testing the reliability of new multi-stage, high-thrust solid-fuel engines and an intermediate-range hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead, according to KCNA, which said the test did not pose a security threat to neighbouring countries.

South Korea's military in a statement criticised the launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and said direct provocations by the North would be met with its "overwhelming response."

Sunday's ballistic missile launch, the first by the North this year, was condemned by the nuclear envoys of South Korea, the US and Japan, who said after a three-way phone call that North Korea's provocations were a root cause of instability in the region.