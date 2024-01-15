    বাংলা

    North Korea says it tested solid-fuel hypersonic missile

    South Korea's military criticised the launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and said direct provocations by the North would be met with its "overwhelming response"

    Hyunsu Yim, Reuters
    Published : 15 Jan 2024, 04:25 AM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2024, 04:25 AM

    North Korea on Sunday tested a new solid-fuel hypersonic missile with intermediate range, state news agency KCNA said on Monday, in a move that was condemned by the United States, South Korea and Japan.

    The launch was aimed at testing the reliability of new multi-stage, high-thrust solid-fuel engines and an intermediate-range hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead, according to KCNA, which said the test did not pose a security threat to neighbouring countries.

    South Korea's military in a statement criticised the launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and said direct provocations by the North would be met with its "overwhelming response."

    Sunday's ballistic missile launch, the first by the North this year, was condemned by the nuclear envoys of South Korea, the US and Japan, who said after a three-way phone call that North Korea's provocations were a root cause of instability in the region.

    The test occurred on the same day that a delegation led by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui heading to Russia left Pyongyang, KCNA reported.

    The missile launch and the visit to Russia come amid growing tensions between the two Koreas following Pyongyang's series of intercontinental ballistic missile launches and its first military spy satellite, as well as deepening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow that have worried Washington and its allies.

    In a separate KCNA commentary on Monday, North Korea accused Seoul of escalating tensions in the region with military drills and armament calls by South Korean officials.

    "Even a little spark can be a catalyst for enormous physical conflicts between the two most hostile countries," the commentary said.

    North Korea has recently announced changes to designate the South as a separate, enemy state, breaking with decades of policy, with leader Kim Jong Un saying peaceful reunification is no longer possible.

    Analysts have said the move could potentially help justify the use of nuclear weapons against Seoul in a future war.

    South Korea's military said Sunday's missile, launched from the area of Pyongyang at about 2:55 pm, flew about 1,000 km off the country's east coast. Japan's defence ministry said the maximum altitude was at least 50 km.

    Hypersonic missiles typically launch a warhead that travels at more than five times the speed of sound, or about 6,200 km per hour, often manoeuvring at relatively low altitudes.

    Despite their name, analysts say the main feature of hypersonic weapons is not speed - which can sometimes be matched or exceeded by traditional ballistic missile warheads - but their manoeuvrability, which can help the warhead evade missile defences.

    Pyongyang had previously said it tested its new solid-fuel engines for an intermediate ballistic missile on Nov 11 and Nov 14.

    RELATED STORIES
    North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the 5th National Meeting of Mothers in Pyongyang in this picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on December 5, 2023.
    N Korea's Kim orders military to accelerate war preparations
    North Korea has been expanding ties with Russia, among others, as Washington accuses Pyongyang of supplying military equipment to Moscow for use in its war with Ukraine
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar 1, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
    Kim warns of 'nuclear attack' if provoked with nukes
    North Korea said this week it had tested its newest ICBM to gauge the war readiness of its nuclear forces against mounting US hostility
    People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be a long-range ballistic missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 18, 2023.
    North Korea fires ICBM-class missile
    The missile has a potential to travel more than 15,000 km, meaning it can reach anywhere in Japan and the mainland United States
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Korean People's Army Air Force headquarters on the occasion of Aviation Day in North Korea, in this picture released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on December 1, 2023.
    N Korea's Kim calls for military readiness against any 'provocation'
    Tensions on the Korean peninsula have increased since the North last month launched a spy satellite, prompting Seoul to suspend a key clause in a 2018 inter-Korean military accord

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024