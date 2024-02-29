    বাংলা

    Trump is disqualified from Illinois ballot, judge rules

    Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter sided with Illinois voters who argued that the former president should be disqualified from the state's March 19 primary ballot

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Feb 2024, 03:15 AM
    Updated : 29 Feb 2024, 03:15 AM

    An Illinois state judge on Wednesday barred Donald Trump from appearing on the Illinois' Republican presidential primary ballot because of his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, but she delayed her ruling from taking effect in light of an expected appeal by the former US president.

    Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter sided with Illinois voters who argued that the former president should be disqualified from the state's March 19 primary ballot and its Nov 5 general election ballot for violating the anti-insurrection clause of the US Constitution's 14th Amendment.

    The final outcome of the Illinois case and similar challenges will likely be decided by the US Supreme Court, which heard arguments related to Trump's ballot eligibility on Feb 8.

    Porter said she was staying her decision because she expected his appeal to Illinois' appellate courts, and a potential ruling from the US Supreme Court.

    The advocacy group Free Speech For People, which spearheaded the Illinois disqualification effort, praised the ruling as a "historic victory" in a statement.

    A campaign spokesperson for Trump, the national frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination, said in a statement this "is an unconstitutional ruling that we will quickly appeal."

    Colorado and Maine earlier removed Trump from their state ballots after determining he is disqualified under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. Both decisions are on hold while Trump appeals.

    Section 3 bars from public office anyone who took an oath to support the US Constitution and then has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

    Trump supporters on Jan 6, 2021, attacked police and swarmed the Capitol in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 election victory. Trump gave an incendiary speech to supporters beforehand, telling them to go to the Capitol and "fight like hell." He then for hours did not act on requests that he urge the mob to stop.

    The Supreme Court is currently weighing Trump's challenge to his Colorado disqualification. The justices in Washington appeared skeptical of the decision during oral arguments in the case, expressing concerns about states taking sweeping actions that could affect the national election.

    RELATED STORIES
    Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign event ahead of the Republican presidential primary election in North Charleston, South Carolina, US, Feb 14, 2024.
    Trump says he mixes up names on purpose
    During a speech last month, Trump confused Nikki Haley with former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
    Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Coastal Carolina University ahead of the South Carolina Republican presidential primary in Conway, South Carolina, U.S., February 10, 2024.
    Republicans blast Trump over threat to abandon NATO allies
    Trump's remarks prompted rebukes from the White House, which called them "appalling and unhinged,"
    Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he holds a campaign rally at Coastal Carolina University ahead of the South Carolina Republican presidential primary in Conway, South Carolina, US, February 10, 2024.
    Western officials criticise Trump's NATO comments
    He suggests the US might not protect NATO allies who aren't spending enough on defence from a potential Russian invasion
    FILE PHOTO: Former US President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, Oct 25, 2023.
    US SC to hear Trump appeal of Colorado ballot disqualification
    The politically explosive will have major implications for the 2024 presidential election

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?