Harvard mega donor Ken Griffin has halted donations to school

Billionaire investor Kenneth Griffin, who has donated more than half a billion dollars to Harvard University, has halted his giving to the school over how it handled antisemitism on campus and a broader leadership crisis involving its president.

Griffin, who started trading in his Harvard dormitory before becoming the most profitable hedge fund manager ever, told an audience at the Managed Funds Association conference in Miami on Tuesday that he stopped donations, for now.

"No ... And I've made that clear to members of the corporate board," Griffin said when asked whether he was still supporting his alma mater financially.

Griffin made headlines in April 2023 by donating $300 million to Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences, raising the total amount of his gifts to more than half a billion.

Months later students and alumni criticised Claudine Gay, who had been named Harvard's first black president in 2023, for her handling of demonstrations about the Israel-Hamas conflict and her testimony to Congress about the crisis. Allegations of plagiarism also mounted and Gay resigned earlier this month.

While other alumni, including hedge fund manager Bill Ackman who has given roughly $50 million to Harvard, publicly called for Gay to be removed, Griffin had made no public comments about Harvard before Tuesday.