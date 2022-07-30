US judge rejects parts of Boy Scouts' $2.7bn sex abuse deal

A US judge on Friday rejected key aspects of the Boy Scouts of America's reorganisation plan and its underlying sex abuse settlement, delaying the national youth organisation's ability to emerge from bankruptcy.

US Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware, ruled she could not approve all aspects of the plan and settlement, which would establish a $2.7 billion trust to compensate more than 80,000 men who say they were sexually abused as children by troop leaders.

While the ruling blocks the settlement from moving forward as is, the Boy Scouts organisation called it a "significant milestone" in the case. Silverstein approved most aspects of the settlement framework, while overruling many objections to the deal, the Boy Scouts said.

"We are committed to working with all constituents to make the necessary changes required by the ruling to drive this process forward and we remain optimistic about securing approval of a final Plan as soon as possible," the Boy Scouts of America said in a statement.

The Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice, which represents many victims in the bankruptcy case, said the decision would protect future Scouts from abuse.