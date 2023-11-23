US thwarted plot to kill Sikh separatist in America

United States authorities thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States and issued a warning to India over concerns the government in New Delhi was involved, a senior Biden administration official said.

The US is treating the plot with utmost seriousness and has raised the issue with the Indian government "at the senior-most levels," the White House said on Wednesday.

The Financial Times first reported the plot.

White House spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Indian officials expressed "surprise and concern" when they were informed about the incident.