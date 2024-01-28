Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley targeted in swatting incident

Harris and the state police had no immediate comment on the incident. The FBI declined to comment on the specific swatting of Haley’s home but said, “when the threats are made as a hoax, it puts innocent people at risk, is a waste of law enforcement's limited resources, and costs taxpayers.” Law enforcement agencies have not publicly identified a suspect in the Haley case or in other high-profile swatting cases.

Haley and her husband bought the $2.4 million Kiawah Island residence in October 2019, local property records indicate.

Trump, famed for his incendiary rhetoric, has expressed fury at Haley in recent weeks. She has lost the first two Republican nominating contests, in Iowa and New Hampshire, but has refused to drop out of the race. Haley has ramped up her criticism of Trump, suggesting he’s too old to be president again and calling him “totally unhinged.”

Reuters has documented at least 27 swatting incidents of politicians, prosecutors, election officials and judges since November 2023, ranging from Georgia Republican state officials to hoaxes this month against Democrat Joe Biden’s residence at the White House.

Some of the calls bear striking similarities. In two cases in which Reuters reviewed 911 recordings of hoax calls, a person identifying himself as “Jamal” called police to say he had killed his wife.

One such incident targeted the Florida home of Republican US Senator Rick Scott on Dec 27, weeks after he endorsed Trump, according to records from the Naples Police Department. “I caught my wife sleeping with another dude so I took my AR-15, and I shot her in the head three times,” the caller said, referring to a popular semi-automatic rifle. Officers checked Scott’s home and concluded the call was a hoax. Scott wasn’t there at the time.

“Jamal’s voice sounded as if it was computer generated/artificial,” wrote a Naples Police Department official in the incident report. Scott declined to comment on the incident.

A caller identifying himself as “Jamal” also targeted Georgia Republican state senator John Albers on Dec 26, according to an incident report from the Roswell Police Department. In that case, the caller said he had shot his wife and demanded $10,000 or he would shoot himself, too. In both cases, the callers were male and spoke with a similar accent, according to a Reuters analysis of the audio recordings.

A Jan 7 call targeting Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a strong Trump supporter, also had some similarities. The caller told police he was phoning from the official’s address in the state capital, said he had shot his wife and added “he was going to kill himself and hung up on the operator,” according to an incident report by the Jefferson City Police Department. Ashcroft and his wife and children were home at the time, according to a statement from the Missouri Secretary of State.

Albers and Ashcroft did not respond to requests for comment.

Gabriel Sterling, a top official in the Georgia secretary of state’s office, said when someone called 911 on Jan 11 to falsely report a shooting at his Atlanta suburban home, 14 police cars, a fire truck and an ambulance raced to his house. “Now I bolt my doors every night,” said Sterling, a Republican who faced a torrent of threats for denouncing Trump’s false voter-fraud claims after the 2020 election. “That’s the reality I’m living in now,” he said in an interview.