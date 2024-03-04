How Super Tuesday could be Haley's last chance to stop Trump

Super Tuesday could be former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley's last chance to stop former US President Donald Trump's drive to clinch the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Fifteen states and one US territory hold the party's nominating contests on Mar 5, the biggest day of primaries when more than a third of delegates will be assigned to July's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

President Joe Biden is a shoo-in for the Democratic nomination when party loyalists vote for delegates to August's Democratic National Convention in Chicago with only two long-shot challengers remaining.

Here are the key details about Super Tuesday:

WHAT IS SUPER TUESDAY?

Super Tuesday describes the day in the US presidential primary cycle when the most states vote.

In the Republican contest, 874 of 2,429 delegates will be up for grabs, including from the two most populous states, California and Texas. At least 1,215 delegates are needed to win the nomination at the Republican National Convention in July.

Contest-by-contest, the Republican delegate counts for the Super Tuesday votes are: Alabama (50), Alaska (29), American Samoa (9) Arkansas (40), California (169), Colorado (37), Maine (20), Massachusetts (40), Minnesota (39), North Carolina (74), Oklahoma (43), Tennessee (58), Texas (161), Utah (40), Vermont (17) and Virginia (48).

About a third of Democratic delegates will also be decided on Mar 5, with nominating contests held in 14 of those 15 states, plus American Samoa. In Alaska, Democrats vote on Apr 6.