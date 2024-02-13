Trump backs North Carolina Republican as RNC chair, daughter-in-law Lara Trump as co-chair

Donald Trump on Monday endorsed North Carolina Republican Party Chair Michael Whatley as the next chair of the Republican National Committee and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump as co-chair, moving to cement his grip over the organisation as he closes in on the presidential nomination.

Trump, the frontrunner to become the party's nominee and take on Democratic President Joe Biden in November, said he needed the RNC to carry out its work "flawlessly" and to be "a good partner" with his campaign for the 2024 election.

The move to endorse Whatley follows weeks of media reports indicating Trump had grown frustrated with the current chair, Ronna McDaniel, over lacklustre fundraising and the party's performance at the ballot box.

During McDaniel's tenure, Trump was defeated in 2020, and the party turned in a weaker-than-expected performance in the 2022 midterm elections.

"I think my friend Michael Whatley should be the RNC’s next leader. Michael has been with me from the beginning, has done a great job in his home state of North Carolina," Trump said in a statement.

"My very talented daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has agreed to run as the RNC Co-Chair ... She has told me she wants to accept this challenge and would be GREAT."

As part of the reshuffling, Trump said Chris LaCivita, a co-manager of his campaign, would serve as the RNC's chief operating officer. LaCivita is a veteran political operative who worked at the RNC during the 2016 race, helping thwart a challenge to Trump's nomination on the convention floor.