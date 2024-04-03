Over 50,000 fled Haiti capital in three weeks, with politicians in deadlock

More than 53,000 people fled Haiti's capital in just three weeks of March as conflict between powerful armed gangs wreaked havoc for civilians, with the state largely absent and a path out of the chaos yet to be established by politicians.

Tens of thousands of people left Port-au-Prince's metropolitan area between Mar 8 and 27, according to United Nations estimates released on Tuesday, with violence again flaring up over the Easter weekend and at the start of April.