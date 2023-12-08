US labour market shows strength amid surge in payrolls gains

US job growth accelerated in November while the unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent, signs of underlying labour market strength that suggested financial market expectations of an interest rate cut early next year were probably premature.

The Labor Department's closely-watched employment report on Friday, which showed annual wage steady last month, did not change views that the Federal Reserve's rate hiking cycle was complete. The US central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged next Wednesday. It has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points, to the current 5.25 percent-5.50 percent range, since March 2022.

"Those 100 basis points of rate cuts the market is talking about in 2024 will be just a fairy tale if the labour market does not rebalance further in the months ahead," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. "Fed officials are not going to like this report."

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 199,000 jobs last month after rising by an unrevised 150,000 in October, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said. Though employment growth was below the average monthly 240,000 over the past 12 months, the gains are well above the 100,000 jobs per month needed to keep up with growth in the working age population.