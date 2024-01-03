Harvard President Gay resigns after rocky testimony, plagiarism allegations

"TWO DOWN," Stefanik wrote on social-media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday. "Harvard knows that this long overdue forced resignation of the antisemitic plagiarist president is just the beginning of what will be the greatest scandal of any college or university in history."

'RACIST VITRIOL'

Despite the controversy ensnaring Gay, the Harvard Corporation last month reaffirmed its confidence that she could lead the school through a period of high tension over the war in the Middle East. It also said an independent review of Gay's academic work found she had not committed research misconduct. She has submitted several corrections for citation errors in recent weeks.

Gay, the first Black president in Harvard's 388-year history, and the members of the Harvard Corporation said in their letters to the community on Tuesday that she had been subject to racist attacks.

Some of Gay's critics, including billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, have argued that she was chosen for the role as part of the school's effort to promote diversity rather than for her qualifications. Right-wing activists, including journalist and researcher Christopher Rufo, celebrated Gay's resignation on Tuesday as a win in their mission to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Ackman, who heads Pershing Square Capital Management, could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday. He reposted the Harvard Crimson's story about Gay's resignation on social media platform X.