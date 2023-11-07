In Chile, a Palestinian diaspora makes its voice heard on Gaza

The Palestinian community's roots run deep in Chile, with immigration starting in the late 19th century when Christians fled the faltering Ottoman Empire.

Chile is now estimated to have more than half a million Palestinians, many third, fourth or even fifth generation, a substantial minority in a country of under 20 million people.

The community has been galvanized, holding rallies outside the presidential palace, organizing charity concerts, clamoring for a ceasefire and pushing for boycotts. Members of the community have met with the minister of foreign affairs to lobby the government to push for a ceasefire from Israel.

"The Palestinian community here is as diverse as any other community, we live in every city and territory in Chile," said Claudia Yarur, who says her great-grandparents carried passports from the Ottoman Empire when they immigrated to Chile.

Yarur supports a boycott of Israel and wants the Chilean government to sever diplomatic ties with the country.

"We want the persecution of the Palestinian people to end," Yarur said. "What we have to do is focus on pressuring Israel to stop these crimes of persecution, and Chile's government has that responsibility, like all the governments around the world."

There's a vibrant Palestinian Social Club in a wealthy sector of Santiago with state-of-the-art facilities, a Chilean-Palestinian group in congress and a century-old first division soccer team, Palestino FC.

"Our community lives peacefully here," said Georges Abed, the Syrian-born parish priest of San Jorge Cathedral in the Patronato neighborhood in central Santiago, the original landing zone for Palestinians in Chile.

"They're in the right, the left, the government, universities, industry, commerce, banks, the army and the Carabineros (police force)."

In a recent mass, Abed invited members from Chile's Muslim community and the Palestinian ambassador; keffiyehs, hijabs and Palestinian flags were sprinkled throughout the pews.