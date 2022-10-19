Judge bans New Mexico militia blamed for protest violence

A New Mexico judge has outlawed a militia group blamed for sparking violence at a 2020 anti-statue demonstration in the southwestern US state where a protester was shot.

The ruling came in response to what law experts called the country's first civil lawsuit by a district attorney seeking to protect the public from actions by vigilantes and citizen paramilitary groups.

The New Mexico Civil Guard (NMCG) was banned from operating as a military unit on grounds that only the state governor had the authority to activate a militia, District Court Judge Elaine Lujan ruled on Monday. The NMCG was also outlawed from acting as law enforcement at protests or demonstrations.

The group's heavily-armed members in June 2020 tried to keep protesters away from a statue of a Spanish colonial ruler in Albuquerque, New Mexico's largest city. During ensuing violence a counter-protester unaffiliated with the group shot and injured a man calling for removal of the statue.