Uruguayans pray for rain as capital reservoir left with 10 days of water

Uruguayans in the capital Montevideo are praying for rain amid a historic drought that has left the main reservoir for the city with only ten days of water left.

Low rainfall and high temperatures across the southern region of South America have triggered a severe drought over the last year, affecting crops in neighbouring grains producer Argentina and triggering steep farm losses.

In Uruguay, the water deficit is the worst in 74 years, according to officials. It is affecting supply to thousands of households and leading to poor water quality.

"I'm worried that we're relying on rain as the only answer," Vanessa Fleitas said outside her child's school in Montevideo that had closed early because of a lack of drinking water for the students. "It is unusually warm for the time of year."