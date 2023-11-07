Zimbabwe accused of blocking nurses from taking jobs abroad

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who has announced plans to criminalise the foreign recruitment of health staff, says it is wrong that Zimbabwe spends vast sums training health workers only for them to be poached by richer countries.

But nurses say it is unfair for the government to stop them leaving when many of them earn less than $100 a month.

RED LIST

More than 4,000 health workers, including more than 2,600 nurses, left Zimbabwe in 2021 and 2022, according to official statistics.

Traditional destinations include Canada, Australia and Britain where the starting salary for a nurse is about £28,400 ($34,490).

The World Health Organization this year added Zimbabwe to a "red list" of countries with pressing health worker shortages.

In 2020, Zimbabwe had 2.1 nurses and midwives per 1,000 people, less than a quarter of the number in Britain, according to the latest World Bank data.

Britain, which relies heavily on overseas trained nurses to plug its own staff shortages, has stopped actively recruiting from Zimbabwe. However, this does not prevent nurses applying for jobs directly.

More than 4,330 nurses trained in Zimbabwe are registered with Britain's Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

A spokeswoman for NMC said it was aware of the issue with verification letters in Zimbabwe although some were still coming through.

Union president Tafirenyika said nurses were also migrating without verification letters to do non-nursing jobs.

He said some were even taking short first aid courses in order to get an internationally recognised "nurse aid" certificate - a route to less skilled jobs in health and social care.