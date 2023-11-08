Worst floods in decades kill 29 in Somalia, hit towns across East Africa

The worst flooding to hit Somalia in decades has killed 29 people and forced more than 300,000 to flee their homes, the National Disaster Management Agency said on Wednesday, following heavy rains that have inundated towns across East Africa.

Authorities have scrambled to rescue thousands of stranded people from the floodwater, which comes on the heels of the region's worst drought in 40 years.

"What is going on today is the worst for decades. It is worse than even the 1997 floods," said Hassan Isse, managing director of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SOMDA).

The death toll and numbers of people displaced were likely to rise further, Isse said, because many people were trapped by floodwaters.

"I do not remember such floods in my life," said Mohamed Farah, a local elder in Baidoa city, in southwest Somalia. "People keep on evacuating looking for high ground."