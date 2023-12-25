    বাংলা

    16 people killed in attack in Nigeria

    The attack occurs in the country’s Plateau state, where clashes between herders and farmers are common, AFP said

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Dec 2023, 10:48 AM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2023, 10:48 AM

    Sixteen people were killed in an attack in Nigeria's north-central state of Plateau, where clashes between herders and farmers are common, the AFP News Agency said on Sunday, citing the Nigerian army.

    The attack occurred in the village of Mushu, AFP said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

    The Nigerian army did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Plateau is one of several ethnically and religiously diverse hinterland states known as Nigeria's Middle Belt, where inter-communal conflict has claimed hundreds of lives in recent years.

    In May, fights between farmers and herders in the Plateau state had killed over 100 people.

    The violence is often painted as ethno-religious conflict between Muslim herders and mainly Christian farmers. But climate change and expanding agriculture are also major factors.

    RELATED STORIES
    An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, Jun 15, 2005/File Photo
    Iranian drone 'attack' hit tanker near India: Pentagon
    The incident highlights escalating regional tensions and new risk to shipping lanes after the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel
    A dog dressed in costume attends the annual Lagos Dog Carnival, with the theme "Splash of colours", in Lagos, Nigeria, December 10, 2022.
    Dogs go for the traditional look at Lagos canine festival
    The organisers of the festival sought to showcase the country's diverse culture and encourage pet ownership
    Reuters visual journalist Issam Abdallah. Reuters
    Israeli tank fire killed Reuters journalist in Lebanon
    The two strikes killed Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah and severely wounded AFP photographer Christina Assi
    People smash a musical keyboard at the Shadow rage room, a place where people can destroy objects to vent anger, in Lagos, Nigeria Oct 15, 2023.
    Rage room offers Nigerians release for pent-up anger
    Patrons are outfitted in protective gear, a baseball bat and a selection of items to break, including glass cups and plates, electronics, and furniture

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury