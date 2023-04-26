Kenyan cult leader told followers to starve themselves ahead of world's end, sources say

The leader of a Kenyan cult told his followers the world would end on April 15 and instructed them to starve themselves to be the first to go to heaven, a relative of cult members and hospital staff told Reuters on Wednesday.

Eighty-nine followers of the Good News International Church, which was based in the Shakahola forest in eastern Kenya, are known to have died. Authorities have recovered 81 bodies from shallow graves since Friday, while eight cult members were found alive but later died.

The deaths amount to one of the worst cult-related tragedies in recent history and the toll is expected to rise further, with the Kenyan Red Cross saying more than 300 people have been reported as missing.

Cult leader Paul Mackenzie has been in police custody since April 14, held alongside 14 other cult members. Kenyan media have reported that he is refusing food and water.