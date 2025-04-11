Trump threatens sanctions, tariffs on Mexico in water dispute

"Mexico OWES Texas 1.3 million acre-feet of water under the 1944 Water Treaty, but Mexico is unfortunately violating their Treaty obligation," Trump posted on Truth Social

US President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Apr 10, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened Mexico with sanctions and tariffs in a dispute over water sharing between the two countries, accusing Mexico of breaking an 81-year-old treaty and "stealing the water from Texas Farmers."

Under the 1944 treaty, Mexico must send 1.75 million acre-feet of water to the US from the Rio Grande through a network of interconnected dams and reservoirs every five years. An acre-foot of water is enough to fill about half an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

The current five-year cycle is up in October, but Mexico has sent less than 30% of the required water, according to data from the International Boundary and Water Commission.

"My Agriculture Secretary, Brooke Rollins, is standing up for Texas Farmers, and we will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty, and GIVES TEXAS THE WATER THEY ARE OWED!" Trump said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, in response, said on X that Mexico has been complying with the treaty "to the extent water is available" amid three years of drought.

Mexico sent a proposal to US officials on Wednesday, Sheinbaum said, to address the water supply to Texas, which includes short-term actions. Sheinbaum said she instructed her environment, agriculture and foreign ministers to immediately contact US officials.

"I am sure, as on other issues, an agreement will be reached," Sheinbaum said.

Mexican officials have routinely pointed to a historic drought fueled by climate change as a barrier to fulfilling water commitments, a scenario for which the treaty offers leniency, allowing the water debt to be rolled over to the next five-year cycle.

The treaty also requires that the US deliver 1.5 million acre-feet of water annually to Mexico from the Colorado River, an obligation that the US has largely fulfilled, although recent deliveries have been reduced due to severe drought, something the 1944 accord allows for.

While Mexico sends far less water to the US, it has struggled to fulfill its end of the bargain due to a combination of factors including droughts, poor infrastructure and growing local demand.

Politicians in the US also maintain that Mexico’s growing cattle and pecan industries along the border have used up precious water, and they say Mexico's failure to deliver its water quota devastates Texan farmers who need it for their crops.

Reuters, citing sources, reported on Wednesday that Mexican officials were scrambling to come up with a plan to increase the amount of water sent to the United States because of growing concern that Trump could drag the dispute into trade negotiations.

Texas Republicans have publicly accused Mexico of being chronically delinquent in its water deliveries and flagrantly ignoring the treaty.

In an attempt to increase deliveries, Mexico has agreed to send 122,000 acre-feet of water to the US and is working on an option to deliver another 81,000 acre-feet, a Mexican official told Reuters.

But that would still mean Mexico had sent less than 40% of the water it owes under the treaty.

As Mexico's federal government looks to send more water to the US, it looks set to clash with northern Mexican states that closely guard their water supply.

In 2020, Mexico's National Guard clashed with farmers at the Boquilla dam in Chihuahua state over water deliveries to Texas, killing one protester.