Trump tells Ilhan Omar to ‘go back’, revives old attack over her Somali heritage

US President Donald Trump has reignited his attacks on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, telling her to “go back” to her native Somalia in a social media post.

POLITICO reported that Trump shared a video of Omar addressing a crowd on his Truth Social on Saturday, writing: “She should go back!”

It added that the video had been circulating among right-leaning accounts for several weeks, though the date of the event remains unclear.

Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, was born in Somalia and fled the country’s civil war at age eight before spending four years in a Kenyan refugee camp.

She arrived in the United States in 1995 and became a citizen in 2000.

According to the POLITICO report, Trump’s allies in the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, including activist Laura Loomer, amplified his remarks across social media platforms soon after the post appeared.

This is not the first time Trump has targeted Omar over her heritage. It noted that in September, he told reporters in the Oval Office that he had met the Somali president and suggested “maybe he’d like to take her back”, to which the Somali leader allegedly replied, “I don’t want her.”

During his first term, Trump frequently singled out Omar, accusing her of “telling us how to run our country” in the final months of the 2020 campaign, the report read.

Omar’s office has not immediately responded to requests for comment.

The report said, in a recent interview on The Dean Obeidallah Show, the congresswoman dismissed Trump’s rhetoric, saying she is unbothered by threats about her citizenship.

“I have no worry, I don’t know how they’d take away my citizenship and deport me,” she added. “I’m not the 8-year-old who escaped war anymore. I’m grown, my kids are grown. I could live wherever I want if I wanted to.”

She noted that hearing such remarks daily had become “a weird thing”, but she remains focused on her work despite repeated personal attacks.