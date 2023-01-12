Who is Russia's new war commander Gerasimov and why was he appointed?

Both Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group contract militia, and Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the southern Russian republic of Chechnya, have made thinly veiled criticisms of Gerasimov while demonstratively claiming battlefield successes for their own, supposedly superior, semi-autonomous forces.

Supporters of the defence ministry say Russia often performs poorly at the start of wars, and that many of the problems that have become apparent in supply, technology and command over the past 10 months have been or are being resolved.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE BATTLEFIELD?

The defence ministry said the seniority of the commander in charge of the "special military operation" reflects the expansion of its scale and the need to improve organisation and command.

Gerasimov's deputies will be Army General Sergei Surovikin, the previous theatre commander, appointed three months ago and nicknamed "General Armageddon"; Army General Oleg Salyukov; and Deputy Chief of the General Staff Colonel-General Alexei Kim.

Igor Korotchenko, a hardline military expert who is given generous space on state television, said Putin's decision stemmed from Ukraine's receipt of longer-range heavy weapons from the West and the prospect that it would soon receive Western armoured fighting vehicles and possibly battle tanks.

He said Gerasimov's arrival increased the likelihood that Russia might use battlefield nuclear weapons in Ukraine:

"The appointment of Gerasimov means that all means of destruction in the arsenals of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation - without exception - can be used."

Shoigu vowed on Tuesday to build a deeper arsenal of weapons, bolster aviation technology to better evade air defences and improve drone production.