    বাংলা

    Part of Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses after report of ship impact

    The bridge has partially collapsed and workers may be in the river, police said, after media reports that a cargo ship had hit the bridge

    Reuters
    Published : 26 March 2024, 08:22 AM
    Updated : 26 March 2024, 08:22 AM

    The Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has partially collapsed and workers may be in the river, police said on Tuesday, after media reports that a cargo ship had hit the bridge.

    The extent of the damage to the 3 km (1.6 mile) bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times said, while Fox Baltimore said the bridge had collapsed into the Patapsco River.

    "All lanes closed in both directions for the incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.

    The police said they were notified of the incident at 1:35am ET (535 GMT) on Tuesday.

    Baltimore's fire department did not respond to a request for comment.

    Videos on social media showed a major portion of the bridge collapsing into the water. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

    There were no immediate reports of casualties.

    RELATED STORIES
    Somali pirate Abdi Ali stands near a Taiwanese fishing vessel.
    Pirates of Somalia strike again
    The advantages of the geographical location, coupled with the current situation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, have reignited piracy activities, experts say
    Then-US Attorney Robert Hur speaks to the media outside of the US District Court, in Baltimore, Maryland, US, Nov 21, 2019.
    Prosecutor to defend Biden 'poor memory' report to House panel
    ‘My assessment in the report about the relevance of the President's memory is necessary and accurate and fair,’ Hur says in his prepared statement
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland, US, Feb 24, 2024.
    Trump appeals $355m ruling in NY case
    The penalties, along with sizable jury awards in two other civil cases, could become a drain on Trump's cash reserves
    Ship with 950 tonnes of coal sinks in Pasur River near Mongla Port
    Ship with 950 tonnes of coal sinks in Pasur
    The 11 crew members swim ashore in the Charkana area

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin