Pakistan recalls envoy from Iran after 'unprovoked' missile strikes

Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran on Wednesday after Iran violated its airspace in a 'blatant breach' of its sovereignty, a Pakistani foreign ministry spokeswoman said, as the incident stoked tensions between the two Muslim neighbours.

Pakistan said on Tuesday the airspace violation, which Iranian state media said came as Iranian missiles targeted two bases of the militant group Jaish al Adl, had resulted in the deaths of two children.

Iran's Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian said it hit militants in "missile and drone" strikes, saying no Pakistani national was targeted. Pakistan has not confirmed the nature of the violation, or the location of the strikes.