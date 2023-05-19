Ukraine's Zelensky to attend Hiroshima G7 summit, deepening focus on Russia

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the Group of Seven (G7) Hiroshima summit this weekend, a Ukrainian security official said, putting fresh pressure on Russia against the backdrop of a city synonymous with the horrors of nuclear war.

Zelensky will attend the gathering on Sunday, the third and final day, two officials involved in the arrangements for the G7 said, declining to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

"Very important things will be decided there and it is therefore the presence of our president that is absolutely essential in order to defend our interests," Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, told state television.

Zelensky's presence, and his calls for greater support for Ukraine in its conflict with Moscow, will add drama and urgency to the gathering. The G7 leaders are already expected to announce new sanctions against Russia and closer collaboration in countering China.