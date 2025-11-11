Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Brazil's COP30 climate summit opens with a plea for countries to get along

Some including Brazil have suggested that countries focus on smaller efforts that do not need consensus, such as deforestation

Brazil's COP30 climate summit opens
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), in Belem, Brazil, November 10, 2025. REUTERS

Valerie Volcovici, Katy Daigle and William James. Reuters

Published : 11 Nov 2025, 02:15 AM

Updated : 11 Nov 2025, 02:15 AM

Related Stories
Pakistan okays constitutional amendment bill
Pakistan okays constitutional amendment bill
11 die as Malaysia, Thailand search for missing Rohingya boats
11 die as Malaysia, Thailand search for missing Rohingya boats
31 die in Ecuador prison rioting
31 die in Ecuador prison rioting
Who was Suharto, Indonesia's newest 'national hero'?
Who was Suharto, Indonesia's newest 'national hero'?
Read More
Fair trial ‘concerns’ for Hasina prompt ‘urgent’ UN appeal
Fair trial ‘concerns’ for Hasina prompt ‘urgent’ UN appeal
Parties miss deadline to toss referendum timing back to cabinet
Parties miss deadline to toss referendum timing back to cabinet
Crude bomb explodes outside NCP office
Crude bomb explodes outside NCP office
EC defines dos and don’ts for campaigners
EC defines dos and don’ts for campaigners
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More