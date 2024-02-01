World Court dismisses much of Ukraine's case against Russia

Judges at the top UN court on Wednesday found that Russia violated elements of a UN anti-terrorism treaty, but declined to rule on allegations brought by Kyiv that Moscow was responsible for the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

In the same ruling, judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found that Russia had breached an anti-discrimination treaty by failing to support Ukrainian language education in Crimea after its 2014 annexation of the peninsula.

The decisions were a legal setback for Kyiv. The court rejected Ukraine's requests to order reparations for both violations and only ordered Russia to comply with the treaties.

Ukraine's representative Anton Korynevych stressed the judgment was important for Kyiv because it did establish Russia violated international law.

"This is the first time that officially, legally Russia is called a violator of international law," he told journalists after the ruling.

Ukraine had filed the lawsuit at the ICJ, also known as the World Court, in 2017, accusing Russia of violating an anti-terrorism treaty by funding pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine.