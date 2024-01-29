    বাংলা

    Three US troops killed, up to 34 injured in Jordan drone strike linked to Iran

    Biden blames Iran-backed groups for the attack, the first deadly strike against US forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Jan 2024, 06:07 PM
    Updated : 28 Jan 2024, 06:07 PM

    Three US service members were killed and dozens wounded during an unmanned aerial drone attack on US forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, President Joe Biden and US officials said on Sunday.

    Biden blamed Iran-backed groups for the attack, the first deadly strike against US forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October, sending shock waves throughout the Middle East.

    "While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in a statement.

    At least 34 personnel were being evaluated for possible traumatic brain injury, a US official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. Two different officials said some wounded US forces were medically evacuated from the base for further treatment.

    A fourth official said the drone struck near the barracks, which, if confirmed, could explain the high number of casualties.

    The attack is a major escalation of the already tense situation in the Middle East, where war broke out in Gaza after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7 which killed 1,200. Israel's subsequent assault on Gaza has killed over 26,000 Palestinians, according to the local health ministry.

    While the United States has thus far maintained an official line that Washington is not at war in the region, it has made strikes against targets of Yemen's Houthi groups that have been attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

    "We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," Biden said in his statement released by the White House.

    A senior official with the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas, Sami Abu Zuhri, directly tied the attack to Israel's campaign in Gaza.

    "The killing of three American soldiers is a message to the US administration that unless the killing of innocents in Gaza stops, it must confront the entire nation," he told Reuters.

    "The continued American-Zionist aggression on Gaza is capable of exploding the situation in the region."

    The US military said the attack occurred at a base in northeastern Jordan, near the Syrian border. It did not name the base. US military activity in Jordan can be a sensitive issue, particularly at a time of heightened tensions of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

    A Jordanian government spokesman told state TV that the militants targeted a different base, outside Jordanian territory.

    Washington has given Jordan around $1 billion to bolster border security since Syria's civil war began in 2011, and has recently sent more military aid to that end, Western intelligence sources say.

    It is unclear which Iran-backed group may have carried out the attack but several US officials said they did not believe that Iranian military forces themselves launched the one-way attack drone.

    "While we’re still gathering facts, this is most assuredly the work of an Iranian-backed militia group," a second official said.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, US, Dec 12, 2023.
    Biden says Netanyahu not opposed to all two-state solutions for Palestinians
    The Israeli prime minister said he had rejected US calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state once the Gaza conflict ended
    US President Joe Biden departs a Biden Victory Fund campaign fundraising event in the Kalorama neighborhood, in Washington, US, October 27, 2023.
    US education official resigns over Biden's Israel-Gaza policy
    Tariq Habash, a Palestinian-American, was appointed early in Biden's presidency as part of a build-out of the Education Department's student loan expertise
    US President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation about his approaches to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and continued support for Ukraine in their war with Russia, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US Oct 19, 2023.
    US strikes in Iraq aimed to deter Iran from attacks: Biden
    The US military carried out retaliatory air strikes on Monday in Iraq after a drone attack earlier in the day by Iran-aligned militants
    US President Joe Biden discusses the Biden administration economic policies during a visit to the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, December 20, 2023.
    Biden 'heartbroken' that American believed kidnapped by Hamas is dead
    Gadi Haggai, a 73-year-old Israeli-American man, was previously thought to have been taken hostage in the attack, along with his wife

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps