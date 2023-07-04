What Sweden's submarines bring to NATO

When Sweden joins NATO, it will help the alliance redress its vulnerability in northwest Europe – the Baltic Sea, a shared waterway with Russia with a bottleneck for access to ports in eight states including Germany.

Sweden's key to keeping the waters navigable in a conflict is its world-leading submarine fleet, which analysts say holds some of the most advanced conventional submarines ever built.

"The Swedish submarine fleet is well prepared for this environment and will add greatly to NATO's overall submarine capabilities in the Baltic," a NATO official told Reuters.

The shallow Baltic, called a "flooded meadow" by some in marine circles, has an average depth of around 60 meters, making it too shallow for the nuclear-powered submarines that comprise the bulk of Russia's submarine fleet and all of the US navy's.

Sweden has three advanced Gotland-class submarines and one older model which will be retired when two new design A26 vessels are delivered in 2027 and 2028, giving it five by the end of the decade.