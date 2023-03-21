Japan says PM Kishida to visit Ukraine, meet Zelensky in show of solidarity

Kishida will convey "his respect for the courage and perseverance of the Ukrainian people standing up to defend their homeland," it said.

Japan will host a G7 summit in Hiroshima in May, and Kishida has previously said that the summit should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law in response to the Ukraine war.

Kishida will also hold talks with his Polish counterpart before returning to Japan on Thursday, the ministry said.

Prior to departing for Poland en route to Ukraine, Kishida visited India, where he met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, NHK reported.