Britain wins litter-picking World Cup with load of rubbish

Britain came out on top when 21 teams from around the world gathered in Tokyo this week to collect litter in the inaugural SpoGomi World Cup, an initiative aimed at raising awareness of environmental issues.

The teams of three from countries as far afield as Australia and Brazil scoured the streets of Shibuya and Omotesando for 90 minutes over two sessions looking for waste and then sorting what they had found into appropriate categories.

Britain's team, "The North Will Rise Again", beat the host Japanese trio into second place by earning 9,046.1 points for collecting 57.27 kilograms (126.26 lbs) of rubbish. "A lot of the other teams maybe were more ecological, and less sport, and we're probably the opposite, but we've taken so much away about how much we need to clean up our oceans and reduce litter," team captain Sarah Parry said after collecting the trophy on Wednesday.

"It's been a really good experience."