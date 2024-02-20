At World Court, Palestinians seek end to Israeli occupation

"A finding from this distinguished court. ..would contribute to bringing (occupation) to an immediate end, paving a way to a just and lasting peace," he said. "A future in which no Palestinians and no Israelis are killed. A future in which two states live side by side in peace and security."

The latest surge of violence in Gaza, promoted by the Oct 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas has complicated already deeply-rooted grievances in the Middle East and damaged efforts towards finding a path to peace.

The ICJ's 15-judge panel has been asked to review Israel's "occupation, settlement and annexation ... including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, and from its adoption of related discriminatory legislation and measures."

Israel is not attending the hearings but sent a 5-page written statement published by the court on Monday in which it said an advisory opinion would be "harmful" to attempts to resolve the conflict because the questions posed by the UN General Assembly were prejudiced.

The judges are expected to take roughly six months to issue an opinion on the request, which also asks them to consider the legal status of the occupation and its consequences.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem - areas of historic Palestine which the Palestinians want for a state - in a 1967 war and has since built settlements in the West Bank and steadily expanded them.

Israeli leaders have long disputed that the territories are formally occupied on the basis that they were captured from Jordan and Egypt during a war rather than from a sovereign Palestine.