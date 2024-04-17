After surviving airstrike Palestinian boy dies seeking aid

When an Israeli airstrike destroyed his family's home in November, Zein Oroq was pinned under rubble. He was wounded but survived, while 17 members of his extended family died.

But Zein, 13, would later suffer a cruel fate in Gaza, where Palestinians face severe shortages of medicine, food and water in a deepening humanitarian crisis.

The population of the tiny enclave, where Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas have been fighting for more than six months, is at risk of famine.

Last week, during an air drop of aid, the teenager was struck by one of the packages as he rushed to try to get a can of fava beans, some rice or flour.

"The first time, when the house was hit by a strike, he came out from under the rubble with wounds in his head, hand and leg, God saved him," said Zein's grandfather, Ali Oroq.