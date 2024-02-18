Alexei Navalny's death: What do we know?

Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic foe, died on Friday at the Arctic prison where he was serving a three-decade prison term.

What do we know, and not know, about the death?

DEATH

Navalny was incarcerated at the IK-3 penal colony north of the Arctic Circle located in Kharp in the Yamalо-Nenets region about 1,900 km (1200 miles) northeast of Moscow.

His death was announced by the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District at 2:19 pm Moscow time (1119 GMT) on Feb 16.

"On Feb 16, 2024, in penal colony number 3, convict Navalny A.A. felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness.

"The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called.

"All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not give positive results. Doctors of the ambulance stated the death of the convict. The causes of death are being established."

No more details about the death have been given by the penitentiary service or by medical officials.