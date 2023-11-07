US says Israel minister's Gaza nuclear comment was wholly unacceptable

The unit faces significant challenges due to insufficient personnel and procedural formalities
The United States on Monday condemned as "wholly unacceptable" comments by a junior member of the Israeli cabinet who appeared to voice openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza.
"We continue to believe that it is important for all sides of this conflict to refrain from hateful rhetoric," deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told a briefing.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday disciplined the cabinet member in question.