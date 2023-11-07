US says Israel minister's Gaza nuclear comment was wholly unacceptable

    বাংলা

    A junior member of the Israeli cabinet appeared to voice openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Nov 2023, 08:28 PM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2023, 08:28 PM

    The United States on Monday condemned as "wholly unacceptable" comments by a junior member of the Israeli cabinet who appeared to voice openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza.

    "We continue to believe that it is important for all sides of this conflict to refrain from hateful rhetoric," deputy State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel told a briefing.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday disciplined the cabinet member in question.

