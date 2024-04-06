    বাংলা

    Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained at demonstration in The Hague

    Thunberg was put in a large bus by local police along with other protesters who tried to block a major highway into The Hague

    Reuters
    Published : 6 April 2024, 01:31 PM
    Updated : 6 April 2024, 01:31 PM

    Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police at a demonstration in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Saturday.

    Thunberg was put in a large bus by local police along with other protesters who tried to block a major highway into The Hague.

    Thunberg had joined a protest by hundreds of activists, and was detained when she joined a group of around a hundred people who tried to block the A12 highway.

    That road has been blocked for several hours dozens of times in recent months by activists demanding an end to all subsidies for the use of fossil fuels.

    At previous protests police drove detained protesters to another part of town, where they were released without further consequences.

    Local police was not immediately available for comment on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Protesters urge Hasina to keep BUET free from student politics
    Keep BUET politics-free: protesters to PM
    They say even Bangabandhu kept BUET out of politics because he realised the institution is different in nature
    Dutch police officers work near the Cafe Petticoat, where several people are being held hostage in Ede, Netherlands Mar 30, 2024. REUTERS
    Dutch nightclub hostage drama ends peacefully
    The suspect, a man wearing a balaclava mask, exited the building and surrendered to police
    Climate activist Greta Thunberg blocks the entrance of the Swedish Parliament during a protest in Stockholm, Sweden Mar 11 2024.
    Police remove Thunberg from blocking Swedish parliament
    Thunberg and dozens of other environmental campaigners were blocking the main entrances to Sweden's parliament for a second day
    Representational Image: Activist Linda Sarsour, left, introduces Shahana Hanif, a candidate for New York City Council, at a celebration of her victory in the Democratic primary, at Prospect Park, in Brooklyn, July 31, 2021. Hanif and her peers who came of age after 9/11, were witnesses to how their communities were deeply affected by profiling, discrimination and surveillance of Muslims. (Holly Pickett/The New York Times)
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    We need to talk about discrimination and create awareness that treating people unfairly is a violation of human rights

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp