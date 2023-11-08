Biden, Xi set to steal APEC spotlight with talks to steady ties

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold summit talks in San Francisco next week as they seek to stabilize tense ties by meeting in-person for just the second time in nearly three years, but little bonhomie and no grand bargains appear in the offing.

The summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum follows a six-month US push to engage its geopolitical rival, including through several unreciprocated cabinet-level visits, and recover from a diplomatic crisis over the US downing of an alleged Chinese spy balloon in February.

"This is going to overshadow anything that happens at APEC," said Oriana Skylar Mastro, a Stanford University China expert.

While US officials said there was "agreement in principle" for Xi and Biden to meet in San Francisco - a year after they last saw each other on the sidelines the G20 summit in Bali - Beijing has yet to confirm Xi will attend the Nov 15 to 17 APEC gathering.

APEC is a group of 21-member economies that accounts for about 62% of global GDP and almost half of global trade, but it has increasingly become a stage for strategic competition between the US and China.

While no big breakthroughs are expected and Biden administration officials say announcing a slate of meeting outcomes is an outdated way to measure progress in relations with China, experts have pointed to possible signals of improvement - such as increasing commercial flights between the countries - or steps toward cooperation on thornier issues, like stemming the flow of fentanyl precursor chemicals from China.

US officials have expressed some optimism of improvement in largely severed military communications, but also have cautioned that restoring truly functional dialogue between the two militaries could take time. Some analysts believe China seeks ambiguity in defense relations to constrain what Beijing sees as US military provocations in the region.

"It's going to be very business-like, very hard nosed - a lot on the agenda that they're both going to be trying to work through," said Victor Cha, an Asia expert at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). "But at the same time, I guess, talking is better than not talking."